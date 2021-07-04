Rangers bust gang involved in looting passenger buses

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Sunday busted a gang involved in looting passenger buses in Sindh, ARY News reported.

As per Rangers spokesperson, seven members of a gang, involved in looting passenger buses were held during snap checking in Kot Sabzal, a small town in Punjab’s district of Rahim Yar Khan.

The arrested were identified as Waqas, Afzal, Ahsanullah, Mustansar, Imran, Zeeshan and Mudasir. The arrested members of the gang were chasing a passenger bus on the information passed by the driver.

Weapons, car, eight mobile phones and two gold chains have been recovered from the custody of the arrested persons, said the Rangers spokesperson.

Last month, the Rangers and Police in a joint raid in city’s Jut Line area had arrested an accused allegedly involved in robberies and other street crimes.

The law enforcement agencies in a raid at Mubarak Shaheed Road of the Jut Line recovered arms from arrested man Rehan alias Kala, which were used in robberies and other crimes, a spokesperson of Rangers said.

The accused has confessed his involvement in a robbery and other crimes along with accomplices, the spokesman had said.