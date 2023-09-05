Rangers decide crackdown on illegal hydrants, smuggling mafia

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers decided to launch crackdown on illegal hydrants and smuggling mafia after receiving special instructions from the military high-ups, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The military high-ups gave the go-ahead to the paramilitary troops, Rangers, in Sindh to launch crackdown on illegal hydrants and smuggling mafia. During the operation, actions will also be taken against the illegal Afghan citizens.

Additionally, another Rangers operation will be launched in the katcha areas of Sindh to eliminate the bandits. A strategy was also devised to curb street crimes.

It was learnt that lists have been prepared for the carrying out actions against those who are involved in land grabbing.

To curb smuggling, Rangers will adopt special measures at entrance and exit routes.

The decisions were taken by Sindh Rangers following the public complaints.

Yesterday, Sindh Caretaker Home Minister Haris Nawaz said on Monday that no compromise will be made on the katcha operation and anti-street crime measures.

Caretaker Sindh Home Minister Haris Nawaz reiterated his stance on anti-street crime measures. While addressing a press conference, he said that no concession would be given to the wrongdoers.

“We are adopting comprehensive steps to curb the street crimes and narcotics. The enemies of Pakistan are always ready to take advantage of our weakness.”

Haris Nawaz said that a sorrowful incident took place in Jaranwala in which the Christian community was targeted. He added that the enemies of Pakistan are planning to carry out more incidents like Jaranwala.

The home minister announced to launch a thorough investigation into the Gulshan-e-Hadeed incident. “We are not facing any political pressure and action will be taken. No compromise will be made on katcha operation and anti-street crime measures.”

He vowed that the authorities will take action in all crime hotspots. He hinted at carrying out an operation in Ghotki, Kashmore and Jacobabad.