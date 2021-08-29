Rangers official killed in Karachi firing incident

KARACHI: A Rangers personnel was killed in a firing incident in the jurisdiction of the supermarket police station of Liaquatabad here on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident occurred near a furniture market in the Liaquatabad area of Karachi.

Initial investigation has revealed that Irfan Siddique, dressed in plain clothes, was killed by unknown assailants when he was returning home.

Police shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and launched an investigation.

It is pertinent to note that incidents of targeting law enforcement officials have been growing in the city.

Yesterday, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Police had been shot dead by late Sunday night while dining at a local restaurant in the Orangi Town area.

According to the details police have shared, the three shots were allegedly fired by two unknown motorcycle riders who used 9mm pistols and targeted ASI Akram fatally. ASI Akram was posted in Manghopir Investigation Unit, and the Police said it looks like a targeted assassination event.

However, there has not been an update on the arrests made in the case. Police had collected the evidence and recorded accounts of the witnesses from the site of the crime, and initiated the probe into the matter.