Rangers, police arrest MQM-London terrorist from Karachi

KARACHI: In a significant breakthrough, the Rangers and District City Police have arrested Hammad Pia, a most wanted terrorist and member of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) London group, in a joint operation near Eidgah Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Rangers spokesperson said that Hammad Pia, who was involved in target killings, extortion, and other crimes in Karachi since 1994, was also involved in the killing of police officers and had confessed to his crimes.

He was a notorious criminal who had been evading arrest since 2014 and had been hiding in various cities, including Sukkur, Peshawar, and Islamabad.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, MQM-London terrorist was involved in various crimes, including bank robberies, jewelry shop robberies, and extortion. He had also been involved in the killing of political opponents.

The spokesperson added that 11 FIRs had been registered against Hammad Pia in different police stations, and that his accomplices were being pursued and would be brought to justice soon.

Hammad Pia had been supplying weapons to MQM London and Lyari Gang War, and had provided thousands of rounds of ammunition and dozens of Kalashnikovs and LMGs. He had also been involved in the looting of valuable goods and containers.

The Rangers spokesperson said that Hammad Pia had been handed over to the police for further legal action.