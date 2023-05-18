Police, rangers arrest three suspected criminals in raid

KARACHI: In a joint operation, Sindh police and rangers apprehend three suspects involved in robbery and drug peddling, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, Rangers and the police jointly conducted an operation in the Machar Colony area of Karachi, resulting in the arrest of 3 suspects involved in robbery and drug trafficking.

The Rangers spokesperson stated that the arrested suspects, Tariq, Alamgir, and Sajjad, were found in possession of weapons and narcotics. The suspects have been involved in multiple incidents of robbery and are linked to the peddling of drugs in the metropolis.

The spokesperson further revealed that the arrested suspects were operating a drug den, meanwhile, raids are being conducted to apprehend their associates.

The arrested suspects have been handed over to the police for further legal action.