Rangers, police conduct search operation in Karachi

KARACHI: After an alarming rise in street crimes, Karachi police and Rangers conducted a combined search operation in adjoining neighbourhoods of Kati Pahari area, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Police and Rangers carried out a house-to-house search operation near Kati Pahari today. During the search operation, the entrance and exit routes of the area were sealed.

The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) conducted biometric verification of the citizens and used the ‘Talash’ app developed to trace street criminals.

Sources said that all persons are being checked in the area. Lady officials of Rangers and police have also participated in the search operation, sources added.

