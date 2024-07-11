Rangers, Police ensure strict security measures during Muharram

KARACHI: In a move to provide strict security during Muharram, Sindh Rangers and Police have undertaken a joint flag march across Karachi and various regions of interior Sindh, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Strict security protocols have been implemented in Karachi and Sindh to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens during Muharram.

According to officials, the joint flag march where held in Karachi, including the Super Highway, North Nazimabad, Sarjani Town, Orangi Town, Shah Latif Town, Shahrah Faisal, Korangi, Baldia Town, Sadar Town, and Jamshed Town area.

READ: Terrorist planning attack on Muharram procession arrested

In addition, similar security exercises were conducted in several regions within Sindh, such as Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Mirpur Khas, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Sanjro, Kandiaru, Badin, Thatta, and other areas.

During the flag march, security forces inspected imambargahs and the routes designated for processions.

To bolster security, additional personnel have been deployed at the city’s entry and exit points, ensuring a comprehensive security cover for Muharram.