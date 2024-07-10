Terrorist planning attack on Muharram procession arrested

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a high-profile terrorist affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who according to the law enforcers was planning to attack a Muharram procession in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, DIG CTD Asif Ijaz Sheikh said that the arrested terrorist – identified as Muhammad Shuaib – was planning to attack an attack on a procession on 8th Muharram in Karachi’s Orangi Town

He claimed that the CTD team has arrested Shoaib from Ittehad Town and recovered a suicide jacket from the arrested terrorist. “He [the terrorist] had joined the TPP after arriving in Karachi,” he added.

The arrested terrorist has provided valuable information to the authorities, and a significant progress has been made in the case, the DIG CTD added.

Sheikh warned that strict action would be taken against those involved in such heinous activities, and the facilitators of terrorists would also be brought to justice.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist activities across the country, especially in KP and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that militants have targeted Muharram processions several times, including a bomb blast that killed more than 40 people attending the main Ashura procession on Karachi’s M. A. Jinnah Road in December 2009.

Meanwhile, Asif Sheikh said that the CTD has been on high alert due to security concerns during Muharram, and all officers are working tirelessly to prevent any untoward incidents.

The official noted that all CTD officers are on a ‘hit list’.

The remarks came two days after CTD DSP Ali Raza and a security guard were assassinated near Karachi’s Karimabad area.

A security guard, who belonged to a private security company, was also injured in the firing and later succumbed to wounds during treatment at the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Khattab said.

In a statement, the police said the investigation team has found 11 bullet shells at the scene, indicating that the attackers fired multiple shots.

The martyred DSP would often visit his ancestral home in Shakeel Corporation in Karimabad.