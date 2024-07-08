Report reveals shocking details in DSP Ali Raza murder case

KARACHI: The preliminary investigation revealed that two suspects conducted recce on Martyr DSP Ali Raza for months before carrying out the attack outside his home, ARY News reported on Monday.

The investigation sources released a report after completing the initial probe on the murder of Martyr DSP Ali Raza, unveiling critical details about the premeditated nature of the crime.

According to investigative sources, DSP Ali Raza had been under surveillance for four months, with the suspects meticulously monitoring his movements at various locations.

The report reveals that DSP Ali Raza was observed during his daily visits to a specific residential apartment.

As per the report, two suspects on a motorcycle were waiting for Ali Raza before he arrived at the apartment.

On the day of the incident, he followed his routine and arrived at the apartment. The attackers were well-informed that his car was bomb-proof and that he was armed, as soon as he exited his car and approached the apartment, the assailants opened fire.

Investigative sources confirmed the recovery of 11 bullet shells from the crime scene, with Ali Raza sustaining four bullet wounds, two in the back, one in the neck, and one in the head.

The ongoing investigation also revealed that only one weapon was used in the incidents.

Authorities are currently geomapping the suspects’ arrival and escape routes, verifying eyewitness statements, and striving to obtain CCTV footage of the incident.

Meanwhile, in the absence of footage, sketches of the suspects will be created based on witness descriptions.