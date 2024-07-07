DSP CTD Ali Raza gunned down in Karachi

web analytics
Karachi
Sunday, July 7, 2024
Kamil Arif
By Kamil Arif
Kamil Arif serves as Crime Reporter for ARY News Karachi

KARACHI: Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Ali Raza was martyred in a gun attack near Karachi’s Karimabad area, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Unknown armed assailants opened fire on Ali Raza, who was posted as DSP CTD Investigation, resulting in injuries.

He was later shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he succumbed to bullet injuries.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Home Minister has sought a report from the Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) CTD and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central regarding the incident.

The Minister has directed that immediate action be taken to arrest the elements involved in the attack.

