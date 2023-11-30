Rani Mukerji, Kajol break silence on their cold war

Bollywood contemporaries and real-life cousins Rani Mukerji and Kajol opened up on their years-long cold war for the first time.

In the recently-dropped new episode of Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ season 8, featuring A-list actors and off-screen cousins Kajol and Rani Mukerji, the two addressed their equation off camera, which has been the topic of tabloid headlines for years.

Refuting the claims of rifts between them, the ‘Dilwale’ actor said, “Nothing really like that. It was just an organic distance. Where work is concerned it’s more that both of us liked where we were.”

To which, Mukerji continued, “Because I have known her as a kid and she was Kajol didi for me and it was a bit strange.”

“I guess when you grow apart you really don’t know the reason why because you don’t meet that often because Kajol didi used to stay in town and we were in Juhu. Me and Tanisha were much closer and we are still. But Kajol didi was always closer to the boys of the family. So, it was a bit strange,” she explained.

Speaking further, ‘Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway’ actor mentioned that the two came closer when they both lost their fathers. “It’s just an organic thing, as families when you lose your loved ones. I was close to Kajol’s dad (Shomu Mukerjee). When you go through tough times and losses, that’s when everybody comes closer,” she noted.

Kajol and Rani Mukerji shared the screen space in Karan Johar’s debut directorial ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ (1998), co-starring Shahrukh Khan. Mukerji also had an extended cameo in the former’s ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’.

