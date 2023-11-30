25.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Rani Mukerji, Kajol break silence on their cold war

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Bollywood contemporaries and real-life cousins Rani Mukerji and Kajol opened up on their years-long cold war for the first time.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In the recently-dropped new episode of Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ season 8, featuring A-list actors and off-screen cousins Kajol and Rani Mukerji, the two addressed their equation off camera, which has been the topic of tabloid headlines for years.

Refuting the claims of rifts between them, the ‘Dilwale’ actor said, “Nothing really like that. It was just an organic distance. Where work is concerned it’s more that both of us liked where we were.”

To which, Mukerji continued, “Because I have known her as a kid and she was Kajol didi for me and it was a bit strange.”

“I guess when you grow apart you really don’t know the reason why because you don’t meet that often because Kajol didi used to stay in town and we were in Juhu. Me and Tanisha were much closer and we are still. But Kajol didi was always closer to the boys of the family. So, it was a bit strange,” she explained.

Speaking further, ‘Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway’ actor mentioned that the two came closer when they both lost their fathers. “It’s just an organic thing, as families when you lose your loved ones. I was close to Kajol’s dad (Shomu Mukerjee). When you go through tough times and losses, that’s when everybody comes closer,” she noted.

Kajol and Rani Mukerji shared the screen space in Karan Johar’s debut directorial ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ (1998), co-starring Shahrukh Khan. Mukerji also had an extended cameo in the former’s ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’.

‘I was unfortunate…’: Rani Mukerji regrets not doing THIS blockbuster film

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.