Rani Mukerji manifests an old-school, romance saga with Shahrukh Khan

Bollywood A-lister Rani Mukerji is manifesting to reunite with her favourite co-star Shahrukh Khan for a romance saga and we’re in for it.

The ‘Black’ star hinted that we could totally expect to experience the blockbuster romance couple which gave us mega-hits like ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’, ‘Chalte Chalte’, ‘Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham’ and ‘Paheli’, again on the big screen in an epic romance saga.

In an exclusive conversation with an Indian tabloid, Rani Mukerji was reminded of the times when the duo lip-syncing the now-cult tracks was a genre itself. As the host asked if the actor would want to do such roles again now that she flourish as an actor with films like ‘Mardaani’ and ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’.

Mukerji replied, “Let’s manifest it, let’s call Karan [Johar]. I think he is the only person who can make it happen.”

In an earlier interview, she even expressed her wish to star in a ‘mature love story’ with Khan. “Please have your writers write a wonderful, mature love story with Shahrukh Khan,” she said.

“I have always said that I love romancing SRK and I would continue wanting to romance him till we both are old, till I am 80 and he is 95 years old. I will continue,” Mukerji added.