Ranveer Singh breaks silence on ban

Noted Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has spoken out regarding his ban by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). Indian media reports revealed that the FWICE urged the film industry not to collaborate with Singh after filmmaker Farhan Akhtar lodged a complaint against him. In response, a statement released on the actor’s behalf emphasized that he has a great deal of respect for the film industry and everyone connected to the Don franchise.

The 40-year-old actor chose to remain quiet about the recent Don 3-related issues because he believes that both personal and professional disputes should be settled with respect, decency, and maturity.

The federation issued a non-cooperation notice against Ranveer Singh, officially directing the industry to halt collaborations with him. The trade group claimed that the actor received multiple notices to which he merely responded, “This is not the right forum to discuss a contractual dispute.” In light of his conduct and his interactions with the project’s stakeholders, the federation decided to move forward with the non-cooperation directive. The statement went on to say that the federation is calling on all producers, producers’ groups, and industry organizations to stand united in order to eliminate such unprofessional practices.

As a reminder, Shah Rukh Khan starred in the franchise’s previous installments, Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011). In 2023, it was announced that Ranveer Singh would take over the titular role for Don 3. However, following the massive success of his film Dhurandhar, Singh abruptly departed the project in December 2025, causing significant friction with producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Akhtar initially brought the issue to the Producers Guild of India, but the organization advised the parties to settle the dispute amicably rather than pursuing legal action. Following that, Akhtar approached the FWICE, giving Singh one final opportunity to resolve the matter before the official ban was enacted.