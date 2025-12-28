Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s low-key Christmas pics go viral
Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spent Christmas in New York City with their loved ones, staying away from the spotlight and bundled up in winter attire.
The couple’s candid photos went viral after a fan shared them online, spreading holiday cheer across social media. On Sunday, an Instagram user expressed her delight at crossing paths with the pair during the festive season.
In one photo, the fan is seen embracing Ranveer, who was dressed in an all-black ensemble. Another group photo captured Deepika, dressed in all white, smiling warmly for the camera.
Sharing the images, the fan captioned her post: “Meeting this gem of a person, Ranveer Singh, in NYC was a beautiful surprise and a keepsake memory.”
The couple quickly became the talk of the internet, with fans flooding the comments. “They seem truly happy and at peace,” one user wrote. “Deepika looks beautiful,” another added, while a third commented, “What a cute couple.”
Earlier this year, Padukone and Singh’s daughter’s first picture went viral on social media.
For the first time on the video and photo-sharing app Instagram, actress Deepika Padukone and Singh, on the occasion of Diwali, showed their daughter’s face to the world, where little Dua Padukone Singh can be seen donning red-colored attire.
As well as, Dua can also be seen smiling in the pictures posted by the Bollywood stars on the internet.
Last year, Deepika Padukone and Singh welcomed a daughter in September and named the newborn Dua Padukone Singh.
However, fans and the film industry rushed to the comment section wishing loveable messages for the pair’s daughter.
The post has been uploaded so far, drawing netizens’ attention, as it has collected 3,266,007 likes and tens of thousands of comments.
“Nazar na lage ❤️ Happy Diwali ✨”, an internet user wrote while wishing Diwali to the duo. “Omg! Adorable. Happy Diwali, Ranveer, Deepika & Dua ♥️,” another wrote.