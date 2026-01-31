Ranveer Singh fans alarmed as Farhan Akhtar unfollows on Instagram

Farhan Akhtar has unfollowed Ranveer Singh on Instagram, leading fans to speculate that Don 3 may be coming to an end. The timing of the move has raised eyebrows across the industry, especially as rumours regarding Ranveer Sing’s exit from the franchise continue to swirl. Farhan’s social media activity has effectively poured kerosene on an already growing fire.

Speculation about the Padmaavat actor’s departure first surfaced late last year, following the massive success of Dhurandhar. That blockbuster did more than just dominate the box office; it redefined Ranveer Singh’s star power. According to insiders, the Bajirao Mastani star began reevaluating his future ventures, leading to rumors that his commitment to Don 3 was being reconsidered.

Simultaneously, industry whispers suggest that Farhan has placed the third installment of the iconic franchise on hold. He is reportedly pivoting back to Jee Le Zaraa, a long-delayed passion project that has struggled to get off the ground. After months of silence and a lack of official updates, fans were already on edge—the “unfollow” has only intensified those anxieties.

Predictably, social media exploded with reactions. “This is bad… things turned sour really quickly,” one user commented. Another was blunter, stating, “Ranveer doesn’t give a flying f**k. Farhan was just trying to act smart.”

Don 3 is also anticipated to collide with Yash’s highly anticipated Toxic, adding to the strain.