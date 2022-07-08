Ranveer Singh talks his relationship with Deepika Padukone’s family

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh spilt the details about his relationship with the family of wife-actor Deepika Padukone.

During his recent appearance at an Indian chat show hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor shared details of coping with and adapting to the subtle lifestyle of wifey and the Padukone family in contrast to his eccentric personality.

“It is still tough to adapt sometimes,” he uttered. “I am still managing. I am still figuring it out.”

Continuing with his response, Ranveer Singh revealed, “I have two wardrobes now. When I go to Bangalore, there is a special wardrobe – white t-shirt and blue jeans. I don’t want to throw them off.”

The Bollywood celeb also mentioned his initial meetings with the family ‘threw them away’. “They were completely thrown away like who is this, what is this? Especially Deepika’s mom,” he added. “She did not know what to make of me, honestly. We took time to warm up to each other but now she is like my mom.”

Answering Johar’s question if it was ‘difficult to adapt’, he stated, “Yes, of course. But now we have been together for 10 years.”

It is pertinent to mention that the power couple of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in November 2018 after years of dating.

