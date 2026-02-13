Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty receives threats from Bishnoi Gang

Ranveer Singh has reportedly received a new threat from an unidentified individual claiming ties to the Bishnoi gang, escalating security concerns around the Bollywood star.

The warning, delivered via a voice note on Friday, allegedly threatened harm to the actor’s staff if he failed to “fall in line.”

According to reports, the message also named filmmaker Rohit Shetty and warned of serious consequences if the demands were not met. In the recording, the caller allegedly claimed to possess detailed information about the actor’s employees and their families and threatened to target them instead.

The voice note reportedly suggested that Singh had gone back on a promise, though no specific details were provided. The sender warned that failure to comply would result in severe repercussions and issued a broader warning aimed at the film industry.

“Sit and listen carefully, you and Rohit Shetty. And I’m saying this to the entire Bollywood too: whoever we call should fall in line in time. If you don’t, then later you’ll see what we do to all of you,” the voice note said, as per Hindustan Times.

This latest threat comes days after Singh allegedly received an extortion-related message. Following that incident, security outside the Mumbai residence he shares with wife Deepika Padukone was significantly increased.