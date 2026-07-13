Ranveer Singh to take paternity break during Pralay shoot

In contrast to his previous high-action drama, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in a zombie thriller titled Pralay.

The 40-year-old actor is about to enter a new phase of his life with the birth of his second child, while continuing to enjoy the unparalleled success of the spy thriller that changed the course of Indian cinema.

According to Variety India, the Gully Boy star is set to begin filming his next project, directed by Jai Mehta, next month. Production will continue until Diwali, after which it will be paused.

The report states that filming will be suspended during Diwali as anveer Singh has scheduled paternity leave. The second schedule of the film is expected to resume in 2027.

The screenplay has been co-written by Jai Mehta and Vishal Kapoor, who is best known for Lootere. However, the filmmakers have not yet revealed any details about the film’s plot or characters.

Earlier reports suggested that a significant portion of the film would be shot in Australia during the second half of 2026.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who married in Italy in 2018, welcomed their daughter, Dua, in September 2024. The couple has largely kept their daughter out of the public eye, although they shared her first and only glimpse on social media last Diwali.

In a joint Instagram post shared in April this year, the couple announced that they were expecting their second child. The announcement featured a photo of their daughter, Dua, holding a positive pregnancy test.

According to reports, Deepika is currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy.