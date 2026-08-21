Ranveer Singh’s father approaches IMPPA over ‘Don 3’ dispute

The dispute surrounding Ranveer Singh’s exit from Don 3 has taken a fresh turn as the actor’s father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, approached the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) to challenge Excel Entertainment’s reported 45 crore INR claim.

Bhavnani met IMPPA representatives on Tuesday and submitted documents and other material presenting Ranveer’s side of the dispute. IMPPA’s legal team will now examine the submissions before deciding on the next course of action.

The controversy stems from Ranveer’s reported withdrawal from Don 3, which was announced in August 2023 with the actor taking over the iconic Don role previously played by Shah Rukh Khan in the first two films.

According to reports, producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani had earlier approached IMPPA with a complaint and submitted documents related to the project, including Ranveer’s agreement. The producers have reportedly claimed losses of around 45 crore following the actor’s exit.

The matter had also involved the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), which issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer in May following his reported withdrawal from the project. The directive was withdrawn eight days later after discussions involving IMPPA, the Producers Guild of India and the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA).

Ranveer’s side had initially questioned whether IMPPA had the jurisdiction to intervene in the dispute. However, his father’s recent meeting with the association signals a willingness to participate in the process and put forward the actor’s case.

IMPPA is now expected to review the material submitted by both sides before determining how to proceed. The association has not yet announced a resolution to the dispute.