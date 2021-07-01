Thursday, July 1, 2021
Web Desk

Ranveer Singh’s latest Gucci shoot sparks online meme fest

test

Ranveer Singh is no stranger to quirky fashion and the star stuck to his penchant for outlandish looks in his latest shoot for Gucci, effectively taking social media by storm in his wake!

In pictures shared to his Instagram account on Wednesday, the star was seen in a blue satin tracksuit accessorised with a heavily layered neckpiece and his hair down in long tresses around his shoulders – the look, evidently, was heavily based on Gucci’s Creative Director Alessandro Michele, whom Singh gave a shout out to in the caption.

 

“Alessandro, my beloved,” he said.

The pictures quickly went viral, sparking a social media meme fest with people even drawing parallels between Ranveer Singh and Hollywood star Jared Leto who has famously rocked long hair.

If that wasn’t enough, some even compared him to Umbrella Academy’s Klaus Hargreeves, played by actor Robert Sheehan, saying that Singh could play Klaus in the show.

One user took a hilarious dig at Ranveer Singh’s look using his look from 2019’s Gully Boy in which he played an impoverished aspiring rapper.

 

Yet another user had an even more hilarious take on the look.

While the photos became fodder for meme-makers across the internet, friends and fans were left impressed with Ranveer Singh’s ability to rock just about anything and we have to agree!

 

What do you think of Singh’s latest Gucci look?

Web Desk

