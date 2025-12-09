Ex-SSP Rao Anwar's vehicle catches fire near Karachi airport

KARACHI: Family members of former SSP Malir Rao Anwar remained safe after their vehicle caught sudden fire near Karachi Airport, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, a double-cabin vehicle belonging to ex-SSP Malir Rao Anwar suddenly caught fire near Karachi Airport. The vehicle was carrying his family, but fortunately no one was harmed in the incident.

According to initial information the fire broke out due to short circuit. The fire badly damaged the vehicle of the former police officer.

The police said, as the fire erupted, security personnel accompanying Rao Anwar’s family immediately intervened and safely evacuated everyone.

Police and a fire brigade unit also reached the scene without delay and managed to extinguish the fire in time.

Reports say Rao Anwar’s family was on their way from home to the airport when the incident occurred, but all individuals remained safe.

Initial information suggests the fire was caused by a short circuit. However, police and fire brigade officials have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause.

Rao Anwar is a retired police officer who served as a Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in the Malir District of Karachi. After the killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud, Anwar was suspended from his post on 20 January 2018.