Raoof Hasan sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Raoof Hasan on judicial remand for 14 days in a terrorism-related case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Supra dismissed the plea seeking Hasan’s physical remand for seven days.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad extended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Information Secretary Raoof Hasan’s physical remand by one more day.

On July 22, Islamabad Police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Raoof Hasan in the federal capital. The arrest was made at the party secretariat in sector G-8.

According to Islamabad police, law enforcement agencies conducted a raid on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretariat based on concrete evidence.

The police stated that the PTI Secretariat had been operating as the hub of an international disinformation network through its digital media center.

The raid was carried out following information provided by an international social media activist associated with PTI.