Rape suspect killed in attack on cops, claim Punjab police  

MAILSI: In yet another incident of an undertrial prisoner being killed in a police gunfight, the Punjab police claimed that a rape suspect was murdered in Mailsi city of Multan district after cops came under attack while taking him for a recovery, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, unidentified armed motorcyclists opened fire on a police mobile as the cops were taking an undertrial rape suspect for a recovery.

“He was sitting in the police van when the suspects opened fire, resulting in his immediate death,” they said adding that the victim was allegedly involved in raping a two-year-old girl.

The police van was also damaged in the attack, they said adding that the cops were searching for the suspects involved in the attack.

In a similar incident, police claimed that an undertrial prisoner allegedly involved in raping a minor child has been killed in Sheikhupura encounter after his associates opened fire on cops.

According to police, the incident occurred in Sharaqpur Sharif Town of the Sheikhupura district when they were taking the undertrial suspect to the site of the incident, where he allegedly killed a child after sexually assaulting him.

“While on our way to the crime scene where the suspect raped a minor child, his associates opened fire on police to free him,” they said adding that during an exchange of fire, one of the bullets from the attackers hit him and resulted in his death.

The attackers were able to flee from the spot, the cops narrated.