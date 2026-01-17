Raphinha in doubt for Sociedad game as Barca look to stretch LaLiga lead

Barcelona winger Raphinha is a doubt for Sunday’s LaLiga trip to Real Sociedad after sustaining a knock, manager Hansi Flick said on Saturday as his side look to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Since their 3-0 Champions League defeat at Chelsea in November, Barca have been in scintillating form, winning 11 matches in a row across all competitions. Their run includes last Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup triumph over rivals Real Madrid.

Barca are top of LaLiga with 49 points from 19 matches, four more than second-placed Real Madrid, who were hosting relegation-threatened Levante on Saturday.

Flick’s side now face 12th-placed Sociedad and may have to do without Raphinha, who has contributed 11 goals and five assists in 18 appearances across all competitions this season.

“He had problems after a kick, and we’ll see what happens tomorrow. We still don’t know if he’ll be able to play against Sociedad,” Flick told reporters.

The German coach was asked about captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who has been linked with a potential loan move to fellow LaLiga club Girona.

The 33-year-old German goalkeeper, who joined Barca in 2014, has lost his starting spot to Joan Garcia and is seeking more minutes ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

“His future is his decision. He’s experienced and knows what he wants. We have talked a lot… I have no further information about him and Girona,” Flick said.

“He is our captain, one of the club’s idols and one of the most important players in recent years. We will accept whatever he decides.”