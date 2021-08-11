NCOC issues fresh guidelines for UAE travelers  

KARACHI: National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has directed Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to setup counters of rapid antigen COVID-19 tests at nationwide airports after fresh restrictions for people travelling to UAE, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

The NCOC issued fresh guidelines for people traveling to UAE and said that the passengers should carry negative PCR test reports conducted by a designated laboratory 48 hours before the flight.

“The passengers will also have to undergo a rapid PCR test and will only be allowed to travel after testing negative in it,” the body supervising COVID-19 strategy in the country said.

The CAA will establish counters for rapid antigen COVID-19 test by certified laboratories with the consultation of airlines. “The airport managers will identify the place for lab counters besides also ensuring that SOPs are implemented including social distancing,” it said.

It further said that the number of FIA and ANF counters at the airport would also be enhanced.

It is pertinent to mention here that the United Arab Emirates lifted the ban on transit passenger traffic from Pakistan, Nigeria and other countries from August 5, the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA).

NCEMA said on Twitter that passengers travelling from countries where flights had been suspended would be able to transit through its airports from Thursday as long as they present negative PCR tests taken 72 hours prior to departure.

Final destination approval would also have to be provided, the authority said, adding that UAE departure airports would arrange separate lounges for transiting passengers.