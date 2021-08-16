Rapid PCR testing facility provided for UAE passengers at major airports

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has provided rapid PCR testing facility for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) passengers at the major airports, ARY News reported on Monday.

The aviation authority has facilitated the passengers who are going to travel to UAE amid restrictions of undergoing mandatory rapid PCR tests for COVID-19.

The rapid PCR testing facility has been provided at the airports in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Faisalabad, Quetta and Sialkot.

Thousands of travellers have availed rapid PCR testing facility prior to their departure to the UAE destinations.

According to the officials, 2,050 passengers have departed through 10 flights from Islamabad airport, 1,626 through eight flights from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, 2,561 via 14 flights from Peshawar’s Bacha Khan Airport, 1,742 from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, 938 via six flights from Multan airport, 277 via two flights from Faisalabad airport and 2,801 via 15 flights from Sialkot airport.

They added that UAE flights will depart to their destinations as per schedule from August 18 from Quetta airport.

A total of 11,955 passengers have departed to the UAE from 63 flights so far. 8,910 out of the total travellers underwent rapid PCR tests at the airports.

The UAE aviation authority issued new instructions in a notification regarding the mandatory rapid PCR tests for travellers prior to their departure.

It read that all passengers from Pakistan, India, Nepal, Nigeria and Sri Lanka will have to undergo rapid PCR tests from August 17, however, the time of the COVID-19 tests was increased from four to six hours.

The UAE authority directed all airlines to follow the instructions.