Rapids name Matt Wells as head coach

The Colorado Rapids named Matt Wells as their new head coach on Tuesday.

Wells, 37, has been an assistant coach at English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur since April 2023.

He replaces Chris Armas, who departed after the Rapids finished 11th in the MLS Western Conference in 2025.

“We are delighted to welcome Matt to the Colorado Rapids as our next head coach,” club president Padraig Smith said. “Matt brings extensive Premier League experience, a proven commitment to player development, and a clear tactical identity shaped by his work under some of the modern game’s most respected managers.

“His background aligns with our long-term vision for the club, and we look forward to the next chapter under his leadership.”

This is the first head coaching job for Wells, whose experience also includes serving as an assistant at Fulham FC and AFC Bournemouth in his native England and with Belgian Pro League side Club Brugge.

“I want to thank the ownership at KSE (Kroenke Sports & Entertainment) for putting their faith in me to take the club forward,” Wells said. “I’m a very ambitious individual who has been surrounded by elite players and managers for the past seven years, and I’m excited to bring my experience and winning mentality to this organization.”

Wells becomes the third-youngest manager in MLS behind Minnesota United’s Eric Ramsay (34) and St. Louis City’s Yoann Damet (35).