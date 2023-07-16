‘Rapist’ flees police custody in Jhelum

JHELUM: A ‘rapist’ escaped from police custody in Punjab’s Jhelum, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to ARY News, the man named Kamran who was accused of raping a woman, was able to dodge the police party after being arrested.

Kamran was arrested by Saddar police eight days ago after the rape charges against him were proven in an initial medical report of the rape-victim woman.

Kamran raped the woman after forcibly entering the house of the woman.

The accused can be seen using a mobile in police custody, ARY News has obtained footage of the accused’s arrest۔

The hunt for the arrest of the alleged rapist is underway.

Earlier, an accused arrested in a rape case fled the police custody during his medical examination in the Jinnah Hospital clinic.

The suspect was transferred to the hospital for medical treatment from Central Jail but he fled while two police guards assigned to keep an eye on him were detained.