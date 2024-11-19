Man accused of raping 15-year-old girl arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Police arrested an alleged rapist of a 15-year-old girl in Karachi’s Korangi, ARY News reported.

The girl was ‘raped’ in Korangi’s Zia Colony on November 15 in a stitching shop.

The police swung into action after the registration of the case on the complaint of the family.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Malik Amir the arrested accused Pervaiz is the victim’s father’s friend.

The police said the accused was hiding due to fear of being arrested. SHO Malik Amir stated that the accused will undergo a medical check.

A similar incident was reported earlier this year in Karachi, where a nine year old girl was sexually assaulted by a self-taught fake doctor in Surjani town area.

According to the details, the doctor involved in the alleged sexual assault of the girl was caught by the local residents and handed over to the police after being subjected to torture.

In her statement, the victim girl said that she was forcibly grabbed and raped by the self-proclaimed doctor in the clinic located in Surjani town area.

According to Surjani police, the girl is undergoing medical treatment.

The police in a statement disclosed that a case was registered against the accused named, Barkat, on the complaint of the victim’s family.