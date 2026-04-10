Rapper and DJ Afrika Bambaataa passes away at 67

Afrika Bambaataa – a foundational figure in the birth and global spread of hip-hop culture – has died at the age of 67.

The legendary rapper and DJ, born Lance Taylor, passed away on April 9 in Pennsylvania due to complications from cancer, according to reports.

His death was confirmed by his longtime associate Mick Benzo, a fellow member of the Universal Zulu Nation, who shared the news in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Two days ago, I spoke with Afrika Bambaataa and found him in high spirits. Today, however, I began receiving calls about his passing,” he wrote. “Concerned, I reached out to him but received no response. My worries deepened, and I was heartbroken to learn it was true—he had peacefully fallen asleep and did not wake up.”

Benzo further added, “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Afrika Bambaataa, a pioneering architect and global ambassador of Hip Hop culture.”

Widely regarded as one of the architects of early hip-hop, Bambaataa emerged from the Bronx, New York, in the 1970s, where he gained recognition for hosting influential block parties that helped shape the sound and spirit of a new cultural movement.

He later founded the Universal Zulu Nation, a collective aimed at promoting peace, unity and social awareness through music, art and community engagement.

Bambaataa’s impact extended far beyond New York. His 1982 track “Planet Rock” became a groundbreaking hit, blending hip-hop with electronic music and helping to define the genre’s evolving sound.