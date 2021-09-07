Rapper Cardi B welcomes her second child with husband

Rappers Cardi B and Offset welcomed their second child, a son, on Saturday, September 4, as announced by Cardi on Instagram on Monday.

The 28-year-old I Like It rapper broke the exciting news with a picture of herself holding her newborn son with a Louis Vuitton blanket covering her and husband Offset sitting next to them. “9/4/21,” Cardi captioned the photo.

The couple also shared a joint statement with PEOPLE magazine to address the adorable new addition to their family that said, “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

Cardi and Offset are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Kulture who they welcomed in 2018, while Offset has three other kids from previous relationships; a 6-year-old daughter Kalea, and two sons, Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11.

News of Cardi’s second pregnancy was revealed while she performed on stage with Offset and Migos at the BET Awards in June.

The couple tied the knot back in September 2017 in a super-secret wedding with just the two and a cousin in attendance.

In fact, according to TMZ, “Offset woke up one September morning, looked at Cardi in the eye and straight-up said, ‘Marry me.’ She obviously said yes…” They then hired an officiant and were married right that moment.

Cardi herself revealed, “I said I do with no dress, no makeup and no ring!” Talk about being impulsive!