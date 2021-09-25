Rapper Eminem launching a restaurant called “Mom’s Spaghetti”

Oscar-winning rapper Eminem is expanding the use of the iconic lyric “Mom’s spaghetti” from his song Lose Yourself… with a restaurant!

The line that goes “There’s vomit on his sweater already / Mom’s spaghetti” is probably one of Eminem’s best-known lyrics across his extensive lyrical portfolio and according to Fader, the rapper is launching a restaurant using it on Sept. 29.

The ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ restaurant is reportedly located on 2131 Woodward Avenue in his hometown Detroit, and will offer takeout spaghetti options.

This, however, isn’t the first time that Eminem has capitalised on his memorable lines. The 48-year-old rapper earlier teamed up with a Detroit-based restaurant company called Union Joints to create Mom’s Spaghetti pop-ups ahead of the release of his 2017 album Revival.

Fader also reported that the restaurant’s storefront will also feature ‘The Trailer’, a special store for ‘stans’, another clever reference to a classic Eminem song Stan, which is a portmanteau of the words “stalker” and “fan”, and obviously points to an extremely devoted fan.