From Lyari to Times Square: Rapper Eva B unlocks new milestone

Pakistan’s first female rapper, Eva B gets a feature at New York Times Square as the EQUAL Pakistan ambassador of Spotify.

Eva B, the first Baloch, veiled, female rapper of Pakistan, is the latest to get featured on the digital billboard of the music streaming platform, Spotify. As an EQUAL Pakistan ambassador for the month of October, the ‘Kana Yaari’ singer appeared at the iconic Times Square of NYC.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“@IamEvaaB is kind of magical, as the first Baloch artist to be featured at Times Square,” announced Spotify on social media with a click of the milestone feature. “Dream comes true,” the rapper replied as she thanked Spotify Pakistan for the feat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spotify Pakistan (@spotifypakistan)

“I feel super excited and I’m happy to be a part of Spotify’s EQUAL program. I feel very proud. Initiatives like these aren’t just important but they are really required – they are the need of the hour,” she shared her excitement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spotify Pakistan (@spotifypakistan)

As per the numbers by Spotify, Eva B currently has 400,000 listeners on the platform, while her breakthrough track, ‘Kana Yaari’ has at least 10 million streams on the streamer.

Also read: Momina Mustehsan gets featured at Times Square

Hailing from a Baloch family, Eva B started her career in 2014 by collaborating with artists like Ali Gul Pir, Muhammad Baloch and Anas Baloch. Following the initial success, the ‘Gully Girl’ got her major breakthrough with season 14 of ‘Coke Studio’ earlier this year.

The Balochi chartbuster, ‘Kana Yaari’ by Eva B, Kaifi Khalil and Abdul Wahab Bugti was one of the top hits of the season.

Comments