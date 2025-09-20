Rapper Fedez apologizes to Jannik Sinner for Hitler comparison

Italian rapper Fedez has apologized to Jannik Sinner for comparing him to Adolf Hitler in his song.

The Italian singer put an apology before the tennis player for his song lyrics, stating that he speaks like cruel dictator Adolf Hitler, accusing him of spreading racial hatred for these words.

Recently, rapper Fedez has shared a story on the social media site Instagram, saying in Italian that the new hero of Italy is Jannik Sinner, who has pure Italian blood and an accent like Adolf Hitler.

The phrase was a reference to Jannik Sinner, from the German-speaking region of Bolzano in the Italian province of Alto Adige.

The member of Bolzano’s city council’s complaint was formally registered to the prosecutor regarding song lyrics on Thursday, accusing the singer of spreading racial hatred and propaganda under Italian law.

Regarding this, explaining and pardoning during a concert in Milan, rapper Fedez said that I was trying to explain a contradiction: that players who were born and raised in Italy are often not recognized as Italian because of the color of their skin, and I wanted to apply this to Italy’s greatest player.

Read More: ‘Predictable’ Sinner vows change

The singer Fedez further added that I was unable to convey my message; if this created misunderstanding, it is the fault of the song author, i.e., me, and I take full responsibility regarding the mistake.

City Council member Giuseppe Martucci said in this regard that the Italian reference to pure blood is reminiscent of Italian fascist propaganda of the 1930s, and along with the reference to Hitler, it is unacceptable. My duty was to defend the fundamental values ​​of the Constitution. We cannot allow public figures to publicize racism and hatred.