Rapper Lil Poppa passes away at 25 days after releasing new song

Rising hip-hop artist Lil Poppa, a prominent voice in Jacksonville, Florida’s rap scene, has took his last breath at the age of 25.

The rapper, born Janarious Mykel Wheeler, was pronounced dead Wednesday in Georgia, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. His cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

The news comes just days after the artist released a new track, “Out Of Town Bae,” and shared its music video with fans on social media.

Lil Poppa had been steadily building momentum in recent years and was scheduled to perform in New Orleans in March.

Lil Poppa gained recognition with fan-favorite songs such as “Love & War,” “Mind Over Matter,” and “HAPPY TEARS.”

He was signed to Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group and released his latest album, Almost Normal Again, in August 2025, further cementing his growing influence in Southern hip-hop.

Comedian and rapper Lil Duval took to X to pay tribute to Lil Poppa, expressing deep regret over a missed opportunity for the two to connect in recent weeks.

“This one really hurt me cuz i really cared about lil poppa. Most of us in Jacksonville knew him since he was a kid. And we all wanted him to win and he was. Cuz once the drill music died done he was the only one left standing,” he wrote.

YouTube star Davo Migo, Great Day Records CEO Caroline ‘Baroline’ Diaz and others also paid a heartfelt tribute to the late rapper.

Lil Poppa’s death comes just one month ahead of his 26th birthday on March 18.