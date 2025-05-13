Rapper Tory Lanez attacked in California prison

Rapper Tory Lanez was hospitalised after an attack Monday at a California prison where he’s serving a 10-year sentence for shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet, authorities said.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Tory Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was attacked at a housing unit at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, at about 7:20 a.m., Pedro Calderon Michel, spokesman for the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, said in an email.

Michel did not specify how Lanez was attacked, but a message posted on the rapper’s Instagram account Monday evening said Lanez was stabbed 14 times and both his lungs collapsed. The post said Lanez is breathing on his own.

“Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through,” the post said, adding Lanez was stabbed in his back, torso, head and face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @torylanez

Staff immediately gave Lanez medical aid and called 911, and he was taken to an outside hospital, Michel said. The prison’s investigative unit and the Kern County District Attorney’s Office are investigating, he said.

The prison is about 100 miles (160 kilometres) north of Los Angeles in the mountains of the Mojave Desert and houses about 1,700 medium- and maximum-security inmates.

For the unversed, Lanez was convicted in December 2022 of three felonies, including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, whose legal name is Megan Pete, testified during the trial that in July 2020, after they left a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home, Lanez fired the gun at the back of her feet and shouted for her to dance as she walked away from an SUV in which they had been riding.

She had bullet fragments in both feet that had to be surgically removed. It wasn’t until months after the incident that she publicly identified Lanez as the person who had fired the gun.

A judge rejected a motion for a new trial from Lanez’s lawyers, who are appealing his conviction. They did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Megan recently alleged that Lanez was harassing her from prison through surrogates, and in January, a judge issued a protective order through 2030 ordering him to stop any such harassment or any other contact.