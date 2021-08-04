Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh accused of domestic violence by wife

Indian rapper/singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has been accused of domestic violence by his wife Shalini Talwar, reported The Hindustan Times.

News of the allegation first broke on Tuesday evening after reports of Shalini Talwar filing a case under Section 122 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act came to light. She also named her mother-in-law, father-in-law, and sister-in-law Sneha.

Shalini Talwar and Honey Singh tied the knot a decade earlier in 2011, and according to Talwar, she was “subjected to numerous incidents of physical abuse, verbal, mental abuse and emotional abuse.”

She also accused Honey Singh of being an alcoholic and of adultery.

A source close to the couple told Hindustan Times that Singh wanted to start a family and had been depressed for a while. “He (Singh) never had an affair with anyone. She supported him a lot. He had bipolar, then got a bit away from Bollywood, it was her who got him back to alright. He was depressed that they weren’t able to have a child.”

Composer and Rapper Honey Singh has not commented on the matter, however, according to a source, the family will soon be releasing an official press statement. The claim has since been refuted by Singh’s manager.