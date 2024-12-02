Rare fish spotted off Oman’s coast

MUSCAT: In a remarkable encounter beneath the waves, Nasser Salim Mohammed Al Farsi, an Omani amateur diver, stumbled upon an extraordinary marine species while exploring coral reefs off Masirah Island.

According to, this chance discovery has drawn attention to one of the rarest fish documented in the region. Al Farsi, who was diving approximately four kilometres from Masirah’s eastern coast, noticed an unusual spotted fish hiding among the rocks at a depth of nearly 30 meters. Intrigued, he caught the fish, photographed it aboard his boat, and later released it back into the sea unharmed.

Curious to identify the mysterious fish, Al Farsi shared its photographs in a WhatsApp group of fellow divers. The images eventually reached a fisherman who identified it as Spottobrotula mossambica, a species first recorded in Mozambique’s waters in 1978.

According to marine experts, this rare fish species belongs to the family Ophidiidae and the subfamily Neobythitinae, often referred to as the “spotted sea snake of Mozambique.”

Although its name includes “sea snake,” the rare fish is unrelated to actual sea snakes of the subfamily Hydrophiinae.

In Oman, a related species, Spottobrotula persica, was documented for the first time in 2022 near Kamzar Village, Musandam. The spotted sea snake’s habitat ranges from depths of 22 to 82 meters, with males reaching lengths of up to 30 cm.

Al Farsi’s sighting marks the first documented encounter with Spottobrotula mossambica in Omani waters—46 years after the species was first identified off the coast of Mozambique.

Marine biologists are praising this discovery, highlighting its importance in understanding the biodiversity of Oman’s waters and its potential implications for conservation efforts.

In November 2024 , a rare deep-sea creature known as the Oarfish washed up on the shores of Southern California.

Believed by some to be an omen of disaster, this striking Doomsday fish, measuring up to 10 feet long, raised questions about its unusual appearances. Is this just a rare marine occurrence, or does it signal something more foreboding?

According to reports from foreign news agencies, a rare deep-sea fish, believed to be an ‘omen’ of disaster, was found on the coast of Southern California for the third time this year.

This rare fish, measuring 9 to 10 feet long, was discovered three months after another “Doomsday fish” was found in La Jolla, California.

The fish was transferred to the Southwest Fisheries Science Center for further study.

According to Ben Frable who is a manager at of the Scripps Oceanography Marine Vertebrate Collection, the study will focus on its biology, anatomy, genomics, and life history.

This marks the 21st time since 1901 that this fish has been found along the coast. The “Oarfish” is a deep-sea creature that is rarely seen.

The myth surrounding the Oarfish suggests that its appearance serves as a warning from higher powers, signalling that a natural disaster, like an earthquake, is imminent. News reports highlight that prior to Japan’s catastrophic 2011 earthquake and tsunami, around 20 oarfish were found washed ashore.

Although oarfish are often linked to various legends, it is rare for humans to come across these creatures. They are typically deep-sea dwellers, and when one is spotted near the surface, it generally indicates that the fish is either sick, dying, or confused.