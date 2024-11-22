‘Doomsday fish’ reappears on California shores, fuelling omen theories

They say “third time brings charm,” but what about the appearance of the mysterious “Doomsday Fish”? For the third time in 2024, a rare deep-sea creature known as the Oarfish has washed up on the shores of Southern California, sparking intrigue and superstitions once again.

Believed by some to be an omen of disaster, this striking Doomsday fish, measuring up to 10 feet long, has raised questions about its unusual appearances. Is this just a rare marine occurrence, or does it signal something more foreboding?

According to reports from foreign news agencies, a rare deep-sea fish, believed to be an ‘omen’ of disaster, was found on the coast of Southern California for the third time this year.

This rare fish, measuring 9 to 10 feet long, was discovered three months after another “Doomsday fish” was found in La Jolla, California.

The discovery was confirmed by the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, which humorously shared the news on social media, saying, “Just when you thought the Doomsday hype was over.”

The fish was transferred to the Southwest Fisheries Science Center for further study.

According to Ben Frable who is a manager at of the Scripps Oceanography Marine Vertebrate Collection, the study will focus on its biology, anatomy, genomics, and life history.

This marks the 21st time since 1901 that this fish has been found along the coast. The “Oarfish” is a deep-sea creature that is rarely seen.

The myth surrounding the Oarfish suggests that its appearance serves as a warning from higher powers, signalling that a natural disaster, like an earthquake, is imminent. News reports highlight that prior to Japan’s catastrophic 2011 earthquake and tsunami, around 20 oarfish were found washed ashore.

Although oarfish are often linked to various legends, it is rare for humans to come across these creatures. They are typically deep-sea dwellers, and when one is spotted near the surface, it generally indicates that the fish is either sick, dying, or confused.