York, Maine: Many potatoes were lost when a tractor-trailer hauling a load of frozen curly fries caught fire in US state Maine, leaving a trail of destruction but fortunately no injuries.

The fire broke out southbound in York, prompting a swift response from the York Fire Department.

The emergency services received over 30 calls reporting the incident.

Upon arrival, firefighters quickly determined that the cargo consisted of frozen curly french fries, ruling out any hazardous materials concerns.

To extinguish the flames, firefighters used approximately 6,000 gallons of water. Unfortunately, the tractor-trailer and its entire cargo of curly fries were destroyed in the blaze.

Despite the significant damage, there were no reported injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

