Many potatoes lost as truck of curly fries catches fire

York, Maine: Many potatoes were lost when a tractor-trailer hauling a load of frozen curly fries caught fire in US state Maine, leaving a trail of destruction but fortunately no injuries.

The fire broke out southbound in York, prompting a swift response from the York Fire Department.

The emergency services received over 30 calls reporting the incident.

Upon arrival, firefighters quickly determined that the cargo consisted of frozen curly french fries, ruling out any hazardous materials concerns.

To extinguish the flames, firefighters used approximately 6,000 gallons of water. Unfortunately, the tractor-trailer and its entire cargo of curly fries were destroyed in the blaze.

Despite the significant damage, there were no reported injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

WATCH: Woman breaks Guinness World Record for widest tongue

Earlier, A woman set a new Guinness World Record after her tongue was measured 7.90 cm (3.11 inches) at its widest point.

Brittany Lacayo, hailing from Texas, the United States of America (USA), broke the record after another US woman held it for 10 years, as per Guinness World Records.

Lacayo’s tongue at 3.11 inches at its widest point is as almost as wide as a credit card.

According to the record-keeping entity, the US woman’s tongue is 2.5 cm wider than it is long, when measuring length from the tip to the middle of the closed top lip.

It is pertinent to mention that the average length of a woman’s tongue from the epiglottis is 7.90 cm (3.11 in), the width of Brittany Lacayo’s tongue.

