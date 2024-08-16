WATCH: Woman breaks Guinness World Record for widest tongue

A woman set a new Guinness World Record after her tongue was measured 7.90 cm (3.11 inches) at its widest point.

Brittany Lacayo, hailing from Texas, the United States of America (USA), broke the record after another US woman held it for 10 years, as per Guinness World Records.

Lacayo’s tongue at 3.11 inches at its widest point is as almost as wide as a credit card.

According to the record-keeping entity, the US woman’s tongue is 2.5 cm wider than it is long, when measuring length from the tip to the middle of the closed top lip.

It is pertinent to mention that the average length of a woman’s tongue from the epiglottis is 7.90 cm (3.11 in), the width of Brittany Lacayo’s tongue.

The previous Guinness World Record holder for the widest tongue (Female) was Emily Schlenker from USA, with a tongue measuring 7.33 cm (2.89 in) at its widest point.

Working as an attorney, Brittany Lacayo never considered that she would hold such a record despite knowing that she possessed an exceptionally large tongue.

According to Lacayo, her family would often make jokes about it, but all of that changed when a friend sent her a video of Emily Schlenker.

The video led her to measure her own tongue and submit the measurement to the record-keeping organisation.

Following the measurement of her tongue, Lacayo was declared the new Guinness World Record holder for the widest tongue.

The widest tongue (Male) record is held by USA’s Brian Thompson with an 8.88 cm (3.49 in) wide tongue.