Wesley Snipes sets Guinness World Records with ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Veteran Hollywood star Wesley Snipes has set two Guinness World Records with his return as “Blade” in “Deadpool & Wolverine”, led by Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.

The actor’s return as the half-vampire “daywalker” in the movie came 25 years and 340 days after he first played the character in 1998’s ‘Blade,’ as per Guinness World Records.

This means that Wesley Snipes now holds the record for the longest career as a live-action Marvel character as he beat Hugh Jackman, whose career as “Wolverine” spanned 24 years with his appearance as the character in 2000’s “X-Men.”

“Snipes’s surprise cameo also earned him a record for the longest gap between character appearances in Marvel films, having last played Blade 19 years 231 days ago in Blade: Trinity (2004),” according to Guinness World Records.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wesley Snipes (@realwesleysnipes)

With his return in the character after 19 years, Wesley Snipes surpassed Alfred Molina’s 17-year gap between playing Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ shows Snipes’s Blade joining forces with Ryan Reynolds’s “Deadpool” and Jackman’s Wolverine.

Other than Wesley Snipes, the movie also has cameos of Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Dafne Keen as X-23 and Channing Tatum as Gambit.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine,’ the first R-rated Marvel film by Disney, was released on July 26 and became the biggest R-rated opening weekend ever with a total earnings of $205 million.

It also ranks as the eighth-best debut of all time and the biggest start of 2024, overtaking Disney’s Pixar sequel “Inside Out 2” ($155 million debut).

The movie stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, a character known for sexually explicit jokes, swearing and violence. Hugh Jackman plays Wolverine, a sharp-clawed mutant.