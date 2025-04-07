Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals working with Aamir, Kajol in 90s hit film

Before rising to global fame for working in Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal,’ Fatima Sana Shaikh had worked with the Bollywood superstar in a ‘90s hit film.

The Bollywood actress received widespread acclaim for her role in the 2016 film, which became a blockbuster at the box office.

Since then, Fatima Sana Shaikh has featured in several star-studded films, including ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ alongside Aamir Khan and veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan.

However, the actress took fans by surprise with a revelation about her previous acting gig with Khan in a ‘90s hit.

During a recent conversation with Indian comedian Bharti Singh, the Bollywood actress revealed that her first-ever film with Aamir Khan was back in 1997.

Fatima Sana Shaikh revealed that she worked with Aamir Khan in the romantic film ‘Ishq.’

According to the actress, she was the girl in Kajol’s arms in one of the most iconic scenes from the film.

“Bohot pehle wo Ishq film thi. Usme ek scene hai jahan pe Aamir jaata hai aise ‘mara, mara, mara’ karta hai aur saamne Kajol uske haath mein ek bacchi hoti hai toh voh bacchi main hun. Haan voh main hoon (Long back, there was a film called Ishq. So, there is this scene where Aamir goes like this and says ‘mara, mara, mara’ and in front of him is Kajol who had a little girl in her arms, so that child is me. Yes, that’s me).”

The host of the podcast was left surprised by the revelations, as she asserted that she needed to rewatch ‘Ishq’ to check Fatima in that scene.