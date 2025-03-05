Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals her biggest fear after Dangal

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has opened up about the struggles she faced after Dangal, revealing how the pressure of living up to expectations took a toll on her confidence.

Despite being praised for her performance, she questioned her own abilities, wondering if she was truly as good as people believed.

In a conversation with Indian media, Fatima Sana Shaikh shared that she feared leading a film on her own, worried about how the audience would react if things didn’t work out.

This hesitation kept her from taking on solo projects. However, she credits Ludo as the turning point in her journey.

After Thugs of Hindostan (2018), Fatima Sana Shaikh struggled with self-doubt, but over time, she learned to accept failures and mistakes, focusing instead on staying committed to her craft.

Now, Fatima Sana Shaikh has embraced her journey with confidence, taking on diverse roles.

Following her impactful performances in Dhak Dhak and Sam Bahadur, she is set to appear in Metro… In Dino, Ul Jalool Ishq with Vijay Varma and Naseeruddin Shah, and Aap Jaisa Koi alongside R. Madhavan.

Meanwhile, Dangal remains one of the most inspiring sports dramas in Indian cinema. Starring Fatima Sana Shaikh as Geeta Phogat, the film follows Mahavir Singh Phogat’s relentless pursuit of training his daughters for the Commonwealth Games.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features a stellar cast, including Aamir Khan, Sanya Malhotra, Aparshakti Khurana, Suhani Bhatnagar, and Zaira Wasim. Beyond wrestling, Dangal is a story of ambition, perseverance, and breaking societal barriers.

Earlier, Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is all set to share the screen with R Madhavan in Aap Jaisa Koi, recently opened up about her long-awaited film Metro In Dino and its director, Anurag Basu. She also shared her thoughts on the industry’s preference for male actors.

Expressing her admiration for R Madhavan, Fatima shared, “I have been smitten by R Madhavan all my life. I told him that I have the hugest crush on him. He knows how much I love and respect him for his craft. He is also incredibly respectful towards me.”

She further revealed a fun side of R Madhavan, calling him a “nerd” who is obsessed with new gadgets, adding, “He gets so excited about them, like a child.”

Apart from her film with R Madhavan, Fatima Sana Shaikh has also wrapped up her shoot for Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino.