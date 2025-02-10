Fatima Sana Shaikh on who brings in more money: Male or female actors?

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is all set to share the screen with R Madhavan in Aap Jaisa Koi, recently opened up about her long-awaited film Metro In Dino and its director, Anurag Basu. She also shared her thoughts on the industry’s preference for male actors.

Expressing her admiration for R Madhavan, Fatima Sana Shaikh shared, “I have been smitten by R Madhavan all my life. I told him that I have the hugest crush on him. He knows how much I love and respect him for his craft. He is also incredibly respectful towards me.”

She further revealed a fun side of R Madhavan, calling him a “nerd” who is obsessed with new gadgets, adding, “He gets so excited about them, like a child.”

Apart from her film with R Madhavan, Fatima Sana Shaikh has also wrapped up her shoot for Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino.

This marks her second collaboration with Anurag Basu after Ludo, and she couldn’t be happier.

“I have told Anurag Basu that whichever film he makes, he should give me even the smallest role, and I will do it. Now, I have started arm-twisting him too,” Fatima Sana Shaikh quipped.

While Metro In Dino has faced multiple delays, Fatima Sana Shaikh defended the decision to take time, stating, “I would rather have Dada (Anurag Basu) take his time and make a good film than rush into something incomplete. He is a filmmaker who is very clear about what he wants. People think he makes all the calls, but with an ensemble cast, scheduling becomes complex. Finding combination dates takes time.”

Discussing the industry’s pattern of repeating male actors more frequently, Fatima Sana Shaikh addressed the issue with a pragmatic approach. “Male actors bring in the money. If Shah Rukh Khan gets more, it’s because he attracts the audience. When directors cast, they also think of the business aspect. There are still very few bankable female actors like Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone. That’s why actresses are not repeated as often. If we bring in the numbers, we will also be repeated.”