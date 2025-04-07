Jenna Ortega says her ‘Scream 7’ exit was linked to Melissa Barrera

Hollywood actress Jenna Ortega has revealed that her exit from ‘Scream 7’ was linked to the firing of fellow actress Melissa Barrera.

Ortega played Tara Carpenter in 2022’s ‘Scream’ and 2023’s ‘Scream 6, however, she quit the franchise ahead of ‘Scream 7’ in November 2023.

At the time, it was reported that the Hollywood actress exited the film due to her shooting schedule.

However, Jenna Ortega, in a recent interview with a US publication, confirmed that she quit ‘Scream 7’ after her co-star Melissa Barrera was fired from the franchise.

“It had nothing to do with pay or scheduling. The Melissa stuff was happening, and it was all kind of falling apart. If ‘Scream VII’ wasn’t going to be with that team of directors and those people I fell in love with, then it didn’t seem like the right move for me in my career at the time,” the Hollywood actress said.

Her referral to ‘Melissa stuff’ pointed towards Melissa Barrera, who was fired from ‘Scream 7’ due to social media posts in support of Palestine.

A month after Barrera’s firing and Jenna Ortega’s exit, director Christopher Landon also exited ‘Scream 7.’

Announcing his decision in a social media post, he wrote: “It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it’s time to move on.”

After her departure from the film, Jenna Ortega appeared in the second season of her Netflix smash hit ‘Wednesday’ and last year’s box office hit ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.’