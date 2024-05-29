Jenna Ortega speaks out over children’s killing in Gaza

Wednesday actor Jenna Ortega expressed dismay over the killing of children in Gaza amid Isreal’s months-long assault in the besieged strip.

“Masses debating over a ceasefire while thousands upon thousands of children continue being slaughtered. Where is the humanity?” she wrote in a post on Instagram.

Jenna Ortega also shared a photo of a Palestinian family sitting in what looks like a field.

It is pertinent to mention that her co-star Melissa Barrera was fired last year from Screen franchise over her support for the people in Palestine.

Later, Ortega, who played Tara Carpenter in the slasher franchise, also stepped back from the next Scream film.

As per the reports, Jenna Ortega, who essayed Tara Carpenter, half-sister of Barrera’s Sam Carpenter, in the last two instalments of the American horror franchise, will not return for the next title, the development came a day.

While rumours suggested that the Wednesday star’s move came in protest over Melissa Barrera’s firing, given her previous posts in support of Palestine, the reports from foreign-based publications clarified that Ortega will not be returning due to the conflicting shooting schedule with Netflix’s hit horror comedy, and Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice 2.

A day earlier, Bollywood actor Amy Jackson, who appeared in Akshay Kumar’s Singh Is Bliing, voiced support for the people of Palestine amid Israel’s assault on Rafha in Gaza.

“Living our privileged lives while innocent people endure genocide is a stark contrast. As a mother, the pain and suffering of the 600,000 terrified, mostly orphaned children in Rafha is unimaginable, she wrote on Instagram.