Rohit Sharma’s wife comes up in support of Palestine

People around the world are lending their support to the oppressed Palestinians as Israeli forces continue their atrocities in Gaza.

India cricket team captain Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika has also expressed her support for the residents of Rafah.

In her Instagram story, ritssajdeh (Ritika), posted “All Eyes on Rafah” which has become a trend on social media on Tuesday as people from all around the world showed their solidarity for the Palestinians living in Gaza.

The phrase “all eyes on Rafah” describes the ongoing genocide in Gaza’s Rafah, where over 1.4 million Palestinians are attempting to find refuge.

Although it is admirable that Ritika is publicly supporting the Palestinians, she is currently experiencing criticism on social media from Indian users.

It is pertinent to mention here that despite the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) ruling, the Israeli forces are persisting in carrying out airstrikes in Rafah.

The Isarel’s bombardment and targeting of a United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) refugee camp in Rafah in the Gaza Strip resulted in at least 45 killings.