17 Pritam hits that might not be as original as you thought

With the release of Salman Khan’s film Sikandar earlier, Indian music composer Pritam Chakraborty once again grabbed headlines not just for delivering chart-topping tracks but also for reigniting old debates about originality in Bollywood music.

While fans celebrated his work in Sikandar, many listeners were reminded of how often Pritam Chakraborty’s past songs have been compared to international tracks.

Every Spotify Wrapped season brings his classics back into the spotlight, along with fresh rounds of side-by-side comparisons.

Here’s a list of Pritam Chakraborty’s popular songs that many believe bear a striking resemblance to earlier international music:

Badtameez Dil (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, 2013) and Ranjana Ami Ar Ashbona by Anjan Dutt (2011)

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil title track (2016) and Isolated System by Muse (2012)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa title track (2007) and My Lecon by JTL (2001)



Bulleya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, 2016) and Last Resort by Papa Roach (2000)



Ada (Garam Masala, 2005) and Ana by Amr Diab (1999)



Pehli Nazar Mein (Race, 2008) and Sarang Hae Yo by Kim Hyung Sup (2005)



Zahreeli Raatein (Chocolate, 2005) and Aadat by Jal The Band (2004)



Hai Junoon (New York, 2009) and Naluri Lelaki by Samsons (2005)



Zara Zara Touch Me (Race, 2008) and a 2004 track by Wang Leehom



Ya Ali (Gangster, 2006) and Ya Ghaly by Guitara (2002)



Dhoom title track (2004) and Mario Takes a Walk by Jesse Cook (1996) mixed with Enta Ma Oltesh Leih by Amr Diab (2003)



Shikdum (Dhoom, 2004) and Şımarık by Tarkan (1997)



Signal Pyar Ka (Bhagam Bhag, 2006) and Signal For Lara by Super Blue (1995)



Pyar Ki Pungi (Agent Vinod, 2012) and Soosan Khanoom by Barobax (2010)



Kya Mujhe Pyar Hai (Woh Lamhe, 2006) and Tak Bisakah by Peterpan (2005)



Dil Mein Baji Guitar (Apna Sapna Money Money, 2006) and Sheola Shaila by Miami Band (1997)



Allah Hafiz (Bhool Bhulaiyaa, 2007) and Awedony by Amr Diab (1998)



Even in 2025, the debate continues: are these just inspirations or straight-up copies? Either way, the conversation around Pritam Chakraborty’s past continues to grow louder, just like his fanbase.