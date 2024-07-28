Marvel hits new milestone with ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Marvel Cinematic Universe became the first franchise in history to cross $30 billion at the global box office after “Deadpool & Wolverine” generated $96 million on opening day in North America.

Marvel Chief Kevin Feige announced the milestone during its presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, Variety reported.

Additionally, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ also recorded the biggest-ever opening for an R-rated release and the sixth-highest of all time.

The MCU is one of the biggest film franchises of all time with 34 titles in 15 years including blockbusters such as 2008’s “Iron Man,” “Avengers: Endgame” ($2.799 billion) and “Infinity War” ($2.05 billion).

The two “Avengers” movies also stand as the highest-grossing movies ever.

Other than Marvel, Sony-produced “Spider-Man” is ranked one of the biggest franchises with a total business of $10.6 billion across 10 films alongside “Star Wars” with $10.3 billion across 11 films; “Harry Potter” with $9.6 billion across 11 films; and “James Bond” with $7.8 billion across 25 films.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, the first R-rated Marvel film by Disney, stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, a character known for sexually explicit jokes, swearing and violence. Hugh Jackman plays Wolverine, a sharp-clawed mutant.

The movie opened in international markets on Wednesday and has brought in $64.8 million outside of the United States and Canada, Disney said.

Disney is rebounding from lacklustre performances in 2023 for movies such as ‘The Marvels’ and ‘Haunted Mansion’.